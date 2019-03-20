Burgard student faces felony charges for incident that injured two officers

A Burgard High School student faces three felony charges after being accused earlier this week of attacking two Buffalo police officers.

Marlon D. Servance Jr., 18, was charged with assault of a police officer, aggravated assault of a police officer and second-degree strangulation, according to a Buffalo City Court representative.

Servance was arrested Monday at the Kensington Avenue high school following an altercation with two officers. One of the officers was struck in the head with a cellphone, while the other was choked and lost consciousness, according to a police report.

The Northeast District officers were taken for treatment at Erie County Medical Center, according to the report.

One officer received a staple in his head, while the other had broken blood vessels in his left eye and cuts to his face and head, said John T. Evans, president of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association.

Servance also was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration.

He is enrolled in the credit recovery program at Burgard, said Buffalo Schools spokeswoman Elena Cala.

He is being held at the Erie County Holding Center on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Buffalo City Court on Friday morning.