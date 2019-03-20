Buffalo woman accused of striking pedestrian twice

A woman accused of striking another woman twice with her SUV is due in Buffalo City Court this morning.

The victim, who was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, went airborne with the first hit and was then pinned up against another vehicle with the second, according to a Buffalo police report.

The incident happened at about 4:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Walden and Wood avenues.

Jamila J. Williams, 25, was arrested later that night at the Ferry-Fillmore police station, according to the police report.

Williams was charged with second-degree assault and leaving the scene of an accident. A judge set her bail at $5,000 cash or property, according to Buffalo City Court officials.

A felony hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.