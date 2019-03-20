Buffalo photographer faces child pornography possession charge

A Buffalo photographer has been arrested on a charge of possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 43-year-old Delshawn K. Trueheart made an initial appearance Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, an individual earlier this month reported to Buffalo Police that Trueheart had a sexual relationship with her while she was between 15 and 17 years old. She told police that Trueheart had sex with her at his residence and his East Delavan Avenue photography studio. The individual reported that Trueheart had taken nude photographs of her and recorded them having sex.

Law enforcement Wednesday searched Trueheart's residence and studio, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.