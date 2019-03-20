BEULER, Thomas J.

BEULER - Thomas J. Of Colden, entered into rest March 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Carolyn M. (nee Mader) Beuler; devoted father of Thomas (Lindsey) Beuler, James Beuler (Hanna), Richard (Nanci) Beuler, and Marshall Beuler; cherished grandfather of Makayla, Brynn, Maddison, Sienna, Jaxon, Liviana, and Maddox; loving son of Helene (nee Guppenburger) and the late John Beuler; dear brother of Robert (Colleen) Beuler, Barbara (Lawrence) Ashcroft and Eileen Beuler; Caring master of Mini. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 12-5 PM. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in Watermark Wesleyan Church, 4999 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg on Monday morning at 10 o'clock, (please assemble in church.) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas's name to JDRF of WNY, 331 Alberta Dr., Suite 106, Amherst, NY 14226. Thomas was a passionate and dedicated employee and superintendent of Mader Construction since 1985. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com