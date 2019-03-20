BELLITTO, Shaun C. (Galley)

Of Orchard Park, NY, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Bellitto; loving mom of Justyn, Cody, Tyler, and Jordyn Bellitto; blessed to have spent time with Sarah Loomis; cherished daughter of Marla Galley and Allan Bergeson and the late Kenneth Galley; dearest sister of Stephen (Joanne) Galley, Melissa (Col. Peter) O'Connor and Jason (Barbara) Galley; daughter-in-law of Esther Bellitto; also survived by a large, loving family and many dear friends. The family will be present on Friday from 12 noon to 7 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Road, 646-5555). A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 10:30 AM at the Wesleyan Church of Orchard Park, 7295 Ellicott Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com