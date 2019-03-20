Bail motion denied for man accused of setting former girlfriend on fire

A man accused of setting his former girlfriend on fire had a bail motion denied Wednesday, according to the Erie County District Attorney's office.

The defense attorney for Jonathon E. White had filed a motion to modify bail, which was denied by State Supreme Court Justice Mark A. Montour in Wednesday's motion hearing. The District Attorney’s Office had asked the judge to deny the defendant’s bail application by opposing the motion in writing.

White remains remanded in the custody of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office without bail.

White was indicted Jan. 3 on charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.

White, 28, is accused of spraying Jessica Cameron, 25, with an accelerant and setting her on fire Dec. 17, 2018, outside the Tim Hortons restaurant at Seymour and Niagara streets in the City of Tonawanda.

Cameron suffered extensive burns to her face, head and hands. She has undergone multiple surgeries and remains hospitalized in the recovery unit at ECMC, prosecutors said.

The case is scheduled to return for a pretrial hearing at 2 p.m. April 15. It is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ryan Haggerty of the DA’s Tactical Prosecution Unit and Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Schnirel of the DA’s Domestic Violence Bureau.