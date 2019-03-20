$400,000 damage to East Amherst home in overnight fire

No one was injured and three vehicles were destroyed in an early-morning house fire in East Amherst which caused an estimated $400,000 in damage, according to Amherst Fire Control.

Five fire companies battled the blaze at 40 Muegel Road, which was reported via a 911 call at 1:13 a.m. Wednesday.

A fully involved garage fire spread into the home, according to East Amherst Chief Scott Wehrlin, who said crews were able to knock down the fire in approximately 30 minutes and have it under control in 50 minutes.

East Amherst was assisted by companies from Swormville, Getzville, Main Transit and Clarence Center.

The $400,000 damage included $300,000 to the structure and $100,000 to the contents, said authorities. Authorities said the cause of the fire is under investigation.