Mother who failed to seek medical help for toddler gets year in jail

A Delevan woman who failed to seek medical care for her 2-year-old was sentenced Tuesday to a year in jail by Marilla Town Justice David Wyzykowski, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

In August, 28-year-old Heather Schoepflin pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the beating death of her son, Ethan Bigham.

On March 10, 2017, Schoepflin left the toddler with a 17-year-old babysitter, Devon VanDerWege, under whose care Ethan suffered bruising and other injuries. In a statement issued Tuesday, District Attorney John J. Flynn said Schoepflin had the opportunity to seek medical care for Ethan, but chose to ignore the injuries he suffered.

In May 2018, VanDerWege was sentenced to 20 years in prison following his conviction on a charge of first-degree manslaughter.