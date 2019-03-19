Village residents elect their new leaders

Residents of some of the region's villages went to the polls Tuesday to elect government officials.

Alden: Incumbent Mark Casell of the Castle Party won election to a two-year term on the Board of Trustees. Justice Michael Cole of the Citizens Party was unopposed.

Angola: Incumbents William G. Houston and Thomas M. Whelan were elected to the Board of Trustees. Incumbent Justice John Glascott of the Community Pride Party was unopposed. Vote totals were not provided.

Barker: A pair of two-year village trustee seats were won by R. James Baker and challenger Aaron M. Davis, with 39 votes for Baker and 38 for Davis. They beat incumbent Gregory Kerth, who had 25 votes.

Mayor Aaron S. Nellist won reelection, unopposed, with 46 votes, to a two-year term. Trustee Benjamin Seward was unopposed for a one-year unexpired term.

Blasdell: Tom Gavin, who ran on the Blasdell First and Fourth Generation Blasdell lines, bested Democrat David Carcione by a vote of 102-39 in the only contested race in the village, a two-year seat on the Board of Trustees.

Mayor Rob Hefner, who ran unopposed, was re-elected to another four-year term, picking up a combined 137 votes on the Democratic and Blasdell First lines. Trustees Robert Pirowski and Dennis Fox, who also ran unopposed on the Democratic and Blasdell First lines, were both also re-elected to four-year terms on the Village Board.

Depew: Incumbent Mayor Jesse Nikonowicz of the Renew Depew 2018 Party lost to Trustee Kevin Peterson, Citizens for Change party, 651-292.

With two open seats up for election, incumbent trustees Karl Bukowiecki and Sandra Pieczynski, Renew Depew 2018, received 311 and 314 votes, respectively. They lost to Citizens for Change candidates Edwin Voll III and Erica Stempniak, who received 657 and 673 votes, respectively.

East Aurora: Write-in candidate Marcia Kimmel Hurt picked up 219 votes to win election to a seat on the Board of Trustees. She will join incumbent trustees Kristin Cameron, who received 217 votes and Steve Lazickas, who garnered 213 votes, filling three seats open on the board Tuesday.

Sloan: A tied race was recorded for two of the four candidates vying for two open, four-year seats on the Board of Trustees. People's Choice candidate Linda Ostempowski was the top vote-getter in the race, with 126 votes. Incumbent Trustee Tammy Bayes, also a People's Choice candidate and Jennifer Kregg both tied, with 114 votes each.

Depending on how many, or whether or not absentee ballots are received by Wednesday, that could necessitate a runoff election, according to officials.

Incumbent Trustee Caitlin Carlson, also a People's Choice candidate, picked up 105 votes.

Incumbent Trustees Paula Bruscani and Eric Czubaj, both of the People's Choice Party, ran unopposed for two-year terms.

Candidates in Akron, East Aurora, Lancaster, Middleport and Orchard Park were unopposed.

Includes reporting by News Staff Reporters Barbara O'Brien and Thomas J. Prohaska.