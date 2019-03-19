UB women's game on 1400 AM Friday, men's game on 1520

Since both the University at Buffalo men and women are playing NCAA tournament basketball games at around the same time Friday, there had to be a new plan for radio coverage since both can’t be carried on 1520 AM.

The men’s game scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Friday with either Arizona State or St. John’s will be on ESPN 1520 (WWKB) as usual. Josh Whetzel will be on play-by-play and Paul Peck is the analyst.

The women’s game against Rutgers scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday will be simulcast on 1400 AM (WWWS) and 107.3 FM. Matt Mattia is on play-by-play and Amy Audibert will be the analyst.

Both stations are owned by Entercom.

Whetzel and Mattia usually work alone on the road. Peck and Audibert were added as analysts because UB is playing NCAA tournament games.

