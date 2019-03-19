Two officers injured at Burgard High School

An 18-year-old has been charged with attacking two Buffalo police officers Monday at Burgard High School, according to a police report.

One officer was choked and lost consciousness while the other required staples for a head injury, according to the report.

Police were called to the school for the report of a person making threats.

The 18-year-old became combative with officers and hit one officer in the head with a cellphone.

Both Northeast District officers were transported to Erie County Medical Center, according to the report.