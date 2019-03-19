Two Lewiston projects win Greenway funding

Two projects in the Village of Lewiston won funding Tuesday from the committee that controls Niagara River Greenway money in Niagara County.

The Host Communities Standing Committee approved $200,000 toward a $725,000 inclusive playground and splash pad in Marilyn Toohey Park at Village Hall on North Fourth Street, and $100,000 toward the $200,000 Circle of Honor Veterans Memorial in Academy Park on Center Street.

The playground was designed in cooperation with the Mason's Mission Foundation of Pendleton.

The stone memorial, promoted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Downriver Post 7487, will list the names of all veterans who were born, raised, lived, worked or educated in Lewiston. It will include an eternal flame and is targeted to open on Nov. 11.