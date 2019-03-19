TORREY, Mary E.

TORREY - Mary E. Elba, NY - July, 2 1926 - March 17, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles Torrey; dearest granddaughter, Jordyn Mary Augello; Evelyn (late Calvin) Waterman and Grace (late Norman) Phelps. Surviving are her children, Maureen (Paul) Marshall, John (Carol) Torrey, Mark (Catherine) Torrey all of Elba and Mary Jane (Kevin) Fast of SC; sisters, Nancy (Ronald) Johns of KY, June (Richard) Mullen of Byron, Jane (late Warren) Terrill of LeRoy 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews survive. The Torrey family will be present from 4-8pm on Thursday, March 21 at the Michael S. Tomaszewski Funeral & Cremation Chapel, LLC, 4120 W. Main St., Batavia, NY 14020 where an 11am Celebration of Mary's Life will take place Friday, March 22. She will be laid to rest in Springvale Cemetery, and memorials in her memory can be made to the Rochester Area Community Foundation - Charles and Mary Torrey Fund, 500 East Ave., Rochester, NY 14607 or online at www.racf.org/torrey. Please share words of comfort at www.tomaszewskifh.