Three juveniles charged with downtown robbery

Three juveniles were charged Monday night with beating and stealing the sneakers of another juvenile downtown, according to a police report.

The assault happened at about 6:50 p.m. near the corner of Pearl and Court streets. The victim suffered a cut to his hand and soreness to his torso, according to the report.

One juvenile was arrested near the corner of Broadway and Jefferson Avenue with the stolen sneakers, while the other two were arrested at Broadway and Oak Street.

Each of the suspects was identified by the victim and each was charged with two counts of second-degree robbery, according to the report, which did not include the ages of the assailants or the victim.