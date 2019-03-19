SZCZUKOWSKI, Carol A.

SZCZUKOWSKI - Carol A. Of Tonawanda Twp., March 17, 2019; daughter of the late Louis and Lavina Hoffman Szczukowski; dear sister of Joan (late Cpt. Thomas N.) Schwob, Sr. and the late Natalie Palmowski and late Louis (Pearlene) Szczukowski, Jr.; also survived by many devoted nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Wednesday, 4-7 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Christopher RC Church, 2600 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Ellicott Creek Road, Tonawanda, Thursday at 9:30 AM. Please meet at church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials to Kenton Family Support Center, 255 Myron Ave., Kenmore 14217, are preferred. Please share your condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com