Sneaker thief breaks into store using sledgehammer

A thief broke into a Jefferson Avenue store on Monday by smashing through an exterior wall with a sledgehammer, according to a police report.

An employee of the store, located just south of East Utica Street, found a hole in the back wall when she arrived at work before 10 a.m. Monday.

Surveillance video showed a man using a sledgehammer to smash a hole in the cement wall and climb inside, according to the report.

The burglar took an undetermined number of pairs of sneakers. Two sneaker boxes were found inside the Dumpster behind the store, according to the report.