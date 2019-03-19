SMITH, Janet M. (Pabst)

SMITH - Janet M. (nee Pabst)

March 18, 2019, age 82, beloved wife of Robert A. Smith; loving mother of Martin (Nancy), Curt (Cathy), Brian (Beth) and Roger Smith; cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster where Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 10 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Niagara Lutheran Health Foundation, 5959 Broadway, Lancaster, NY 14086. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com