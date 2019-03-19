SENTZ, George R.

SENTZ - George R. March 18, 2019; beloved husband of 69 years to Clara M. (nee Anetzberger) Sentz; dearest father of Daniel (Donna) Sentz and Gerard (LuAnn) Sentz; devoted grandfather of five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear brother of Lorraine Darrow, Kathleen (James) Powers, Jerome (Carol) Sentz and John (Janet) Sentz; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street (near Harris Hill Road). Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10:30 AM in Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 8500 Main Street (at Harris Hill Road), Williamsville. Please assemble at church. If so desired, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 838 or The American Macular Degeneration Foundation. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com