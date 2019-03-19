Reporters' Notebook: March 19, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to legendary Wild West lawman Wyatt Earp, born on this date in 1848, “Fast is fine, but accuracy is everything.”

• • •

BE PREPARED – A free two-hour workshop, “Safety Awareness Training for Individuals with Disabilities,” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Niagara Orleans BOCES Conference Center, 4124 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn. It’s sponsored by the Orleans Niagara Erie Special Education PTA. To reserve a spot, email your name and cellphone number to orleansniagaraeriesepta@gmail.com.

• • •

WORDS OF WISDOM – Lyn Chimera, garden consultant and certified master gardener, will talk about how the backyard gardener can protect endangered bees, butterflies and other species at 7 p.m. Wednesday in SS. Peter and Paul School cafeteria, 68 E. Main St., Hamburg. All are welcome. For more info, call Mary Heist at 649-6557.

Paul Cocca of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will lecture on “Identifying Opportunities for Natural and Nature-Based Shorelines on Lake Ontario” at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Audubon Branch Library, 350 John James Audubon Parkway, Amherst. Hosted by the American Meteorological Society, Western New York Chapter, it is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.

Cheryl McDonald of Explore Buffalo will give a talk, “They Worked Hard for Their Money,” about the struggles of working women in Buffalo’s Gilded Age from 1870 to 1920, at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the Parish Hall at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave. Cost is $5. Refreshments are available at 11 for a $3 donation.

• • •

DINNER BELL – Lasagna is on the menu, along with green beans, tossed salad and dessert at the monthly free Peace, Love and Food community meal served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday by the Mission Ministry Team at Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 S. Buffalo St. Reservations are encouraged. Call 662-9348.

• • •

AHOY! – The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 3-1 is offering five opportunities to take its About Boating Safety Class this year. State law requires that all personal watercraft users and anyone born after 1996 must complete this course to operate a boat on New York waters.

Taught by Coast Guard certified instructors, it will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Saturday and again on April 27, May 18 and July 13 in the Officers Club of Fort Niagara, Youngstown, and on June 22 in Lewiston Fire Company No. 2 Hall, 1705 Saunders Settlement Road.

Class size is limited. For more info and to reserve a space, call Marty Laufer at 390-7727 or email MDL29@msn.com.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Bishop Richard J. Malone, Kelly Beuth, Jack Weisenburg, Dawn Bonafede Cummings, Lou Petrucci, Cindi Olejniczak, Joe Roetzer, Warren “Bob Skinner, Erin Mueller, Frank Christiano, Diane Raven, Jameson Lickfeld, Carol Kapinos, Pat Morlock, Joseph Cirincione, Owen Beyer, Gail Schwarz, Helen Zenger, Steve Cotter and Tim Struble.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.