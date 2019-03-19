REGAN, Grace M. (Munn)

March 17, 2019, age 81; beloved wife of the late John J. Regan, Jr.; loving mother of Michael Corcoran, Michele (Sally) Regan-O'Brien, Marjorie Sauer and Ann (William) Tabor; cherished grandmother of Maria (Brian) Kerr, Amanda (Christopher) Dean, Michael Regan and Jonathon and William Tabor; adored great-grandmother of Noah, Jackson, Brady and Hudson; dearest sister of Ward Munn, Holly Nelson and the late Truda (late Robert) Prizel; mother-in-law of Mary Jane (Ron) Hamblin; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Rd. (near Borden Rd.). Family and friends are invited Wednesday at 10:15 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY 14224. Please assemble at church. Interment to immediately follow in Acacia Park Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com