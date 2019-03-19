RAFFERTY, Nancy J. (Elia)

RAFFERTY - Nancy J. (nee Elia)

March 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank "Chips" Rafferty; loving mother of Edward (Maria), Frank (Paula) and Daniel (Rose) Rafferty; cherished grandmother of Danielle (Brendan) Rich, Brian Rafferty, Nicolette (Aaron) Balcerzak and Catherine Boyd; great-grandmother of Patrick and Beatrice; sister of Carmen (late Kathleen) Elia, Antoinette (Salvatore) Licata; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Holy Angels Church (Porter Avenue) on Wednesday 10 AM. Followed by interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by perna, dengler, roberts funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafunerl.com