POKORNOWSKI, Sally (Snyder)

Pokornowski - Sally

(nee Snyder)

March 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond; devoted mother of Mike and Mark Pokornowski. Loving grandmother of Christi (Daniel) Noble and Erik Pokornowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mrs. Pokornowski was part owner of Porky's Bar and worked there for 28 years. The family would like to thank all of her customers and friends for the many years of patronage. Services were private. Arrangements by Buszka Funeral Home, Inc.