Piccirillo claims Working Families endorsement for Niagara Falls mayor

Seth A. Piccirillo has received the Working Families Party endorsement for Niagara Falls mayor, his campaign announced Monday.

Piccirillo, the city community development director, is running against Board of Education President and former City Judge Robert M. Restaino in the Democratic primary June 25. The city Democratic committee made no endorsement in the contest.

Restaino previously was endorsed by the Conservative and Independence parties.

Glenn A. Choolokian, a former City Council member who recently switched from Democratic to Republican, is expected to be the GOP candidate. The party has not yet formally endorsed him, but no one else is circulating Republican nominating petitions for mayor, city GOP Chairman William S. Carroll said Tuesday.