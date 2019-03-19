Paul A. Schmidt, 87, retired Air Force major and business owner

Feb. 26, 1932 – March 11, 2019

Paul A. Schmidt, a retired Air Force major and construction business owner, died March 11 in Bethesda Hospital, Boynton Beach, Fla., after a lengthy illness. He was 87.

Born in Buffalo, he was a 1949 graduate of Kenmore High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in 1953 from Michigan State University, where he was a member of Psi Upsilon fraternity and Air Force ROTC.

While attending Michigan State, he met Joyce Jeffirs and they were married in 1954.

He served in the Air Force for 10 years, piloting cargo planes such as the C-124, C-119, T-6 and B-25 to Europe, Asia, Africa and Greenland, then served in the Air Force Reserve until 1973, retiring as a major.

Mr. Schmidt returned to Buffalo in 1965 and founded CMC, Clarence Materials Corp., a concrete supply company. He built it into one of the largest construction materials producers in the area, with five plants and six divisions, including Clarence Sand and Gravel Co., Clarence Redi-Mix and Empire Builders Supply. He retired about 15 years ago.

He founded the Concrete Institute of New York and was a director of the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association. He received numerous industry awards.

He also served as president of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Buffalo.

An avid golfer, he was a member of the Quail Ridge Country Club in Boynton Beach and a former member of the Country Club of Buffalo. He also was a former member of the Buffalo Club.

A resident of Boynton Beach, he maintained a summer home in Amherst. He was a devoted fan of the Buffalo Bills and Michigan State Spartans teams.

In addition to his wife, survivors include five daughters, Anne O’Shaughnessy, Karen Baldwin, Susan Byrne, Lynn O’Shea and Sandra Schmidt; a sister, Barbara Hagele; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Services with military honors will be private.