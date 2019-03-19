O'BARA, Kenneth M.

O'BARA - Kenneth M. March 16, 2019, age 57, of North Tonawanda. Son of Janice (nee Hoffman) (Charles) Baker and the late Donald F. O'Bara; brother of Kristin (Peter) Urbano, Kevin and Keith (Jodie) O'Bara; step-brother of Kathleen (Keith) Hoppel, Peggy (Joe) Bowers and Barbara Russell; and dear friend of Delores Henderson. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM on Thursday at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 37 Adam St., Tonawanda. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Friday at St. Timothy R.C. Church on Ensminger and East Park, Town of Tonawanda. Flowers graciously declined. If desired, memorials to Kevin Guest House are preferred. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com.