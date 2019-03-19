'Noir Essentials' screens films by Hitchcock, Welles, Curtiz

Two well-dressed strangers strike up a seemingly innocent conversation on a train that takes an inexplicable turn to talk of murder.

“You do mine, I do yours,” says one man. “…your wife, my father. Criss-cross.”

He’s crazy, the other guy thinks – until his wife turns up dead. That’s the crux of Alfred Hitchcock’s deliciously dark thriller “Strangers on a Train,” opening the new season of “Noir Essentials” at 7:30 p.m. March 20 at Dipson Eastern Hills Mall.

The monthly retrospective, programmed and introduced by Alex Weinstein, will showcase films by influential directors Hitchcock, Michael Curtiz, Carole Reed, Orson Welles and Frank Borzage.

Here are the movies:

April 17: “The Breaking Point” (1950). John Garfield and Patricia Neal star in adaptation of Ernest Hemingway story about a money-strapped boat captain who gets involved with illegal activities. Directed by Michael Curtiz.

May 15: “Odd Man Out” (1947). James Mason gives one of his best performances as a wounded IRA leader seeking refuge on the streets on Belfast. Kathleen Ryan is the woman who tries to save him. Carole Reed directs the taut and surprisingly emotional film.

June 12: "The Lady from Shanghai" (1947). An Irish sailor (Orson Welles) falls under the influence of femme fatale Rita Hayworth. Directed by Welles, the film features his stunning "hall of mirrors" sequence.

July 10: “Moonrise” (1948). A bullied and tormented young man tries to escape the same fate as his father who was condemned to death for murder. Starring Dane Clark, Gail Russell and Ethel Barrymore. The film has been called director Frank Borzage's late-career masterpiece.

All screenings start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $7. For info, visit the "Noir Essentials" facebook page.