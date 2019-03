MORSE, Peter C.

MORSE - Peter C. Of Hamburg, March 17, 2019. Husband of Beverly (nee Murphy); father of Rose (Thomas) Carcione; Papa of Mia Grace and Isabella Mary Carcione; brother of the late Lynn DeYoung; cousin of Judith Moritz. Private services at the convenience of the family. Peter was a member of UAW Local 897 and American Legion Post 527. Register at

www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com