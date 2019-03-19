MORAN, June P. (Burke)

Of Orchard Park, NY, March 16, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph V. Moran; mother of Michael (late Dianne) Moran, (fiance;e Cheryl Weishaupt), Paul (Laura) Moran, Laura (Gary) Weiser, John (Sandra) Moran, Joseph (Jeanne) Moran and Maureen (Jason Kingsbury) Moran. Also survived by nine grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4-8 pm at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 East Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 10 am in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park. Please assemble at church. Share online condolences at www.febrownsons.com