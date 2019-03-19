Deaths Death Notices
MORAN, June P. (Burke)
MORAN - June P. (nee Burke)
Of Orchard Park, NY, March 16, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph V. Moran; mother of Michael (late Dianne) Moran, (fiance;e Cheryl Weishaupt), Paul (Laura) Moran, Laura (Gary) Weiser, John (Sandra) Moran, Joseph (Jeanne) Moran and Maureen (Jason Kingsbury) Moran. Also survived by nine grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4-8 pm at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 East Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 10 am in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park. Please assemble at church. Share online condolences at www.febrownsons.com
F.E. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
