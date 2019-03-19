McLEAN, J. Richard, Jr. "Dick"

March 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Evelyn "Evie" (Endres); dearest father of Kevin (his fiance;e Alexis); brother of Bruce (Patricia) McLean and the late Marilyn (Edward) Carney; brother-in-law of Julianna (Stanley) Topor, William (Mary) Endres, Edward, Frank (Mary Ann), Al Endres, Trudi (Ramon) Fischetti, Marianne (Phillip) Sandine, Virginia (David) Everett, Christine (Wylie) Cox III and the late Joseph Endres; also survived by several nephews and nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces. Dick was the son of the late J. Richard and Marion McLean.

The family will receive friends at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205, on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 AM at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca (please assemble in church). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Queen of Heaven's St. Vincent de Paul Society, 4220 Seneca St., W. Seneca, NY 14224 or the South Buffalo Community Table, P.O. Box 1067, Buffalo, NY 14220. Entombment will be at the convenience of the family in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lackawanna, NY. Please share condolences online www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com