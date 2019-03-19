McCORMICK, Bernice J. "Bea" (Dominesey)

Age 90, of Strykersville, NY died March 18, 2019. Wife of the late Robert McCormick; mother of Ronald (Peggy), Richard (Cindy), William (Stephanie), Timothy McCormick; Marjorie (Norman) Lefort, Kathleen (Gus) Youngers, Karen (Norman) Kibler, Rosemary (Rich) Campbell and the late Robbie McCormick; sister of Earl (Jean) Dominesey and the late Norman and Carl (Marie) Dominesey; also survived by her sister-in-law: Pat Dominesey, 28 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by a great-grandson: Cody McCormick. Friends may call Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 2-7 PM at the W.S. Davis Funeral Home, 358 Main St., Arcade. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11 AM at St. John Neuman's - St. Cecilia's Site in Sheldon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Stykersville or North Java Fire Departments. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com