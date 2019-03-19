Man convicted in burglaries sentenced to 24 years in prison

A man convicted of burglarizing residences throughout Erie County was sentenced Tuesday to 24 years in prison by Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 39-year-old Bryan Colon, of Buffalo, was sentenced as a second violent felony offender, after having pleaded guilty in 2014 to six counts of second-degree burglary.

Colon was sentenced to 15 years in prison, but an Appellate Division Court vacated the plea in 2017, and the matter returned to trial court.

In 2018, a jury found Colon guilty on all six counts. Colon was convicted of forcibly entering six homes where he stole cash, jewelry, television sets, computers and other electronic equipment that totaled more than $45,000, the District Attorney's Office said.

Prosecutors said Colon served nearly 10 years in state prison following his conviction on a first-degree robbery charge, for robbing a man at gunpoint on the West Side.