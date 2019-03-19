Letter: Socialistic policies do not harm poor, middle class

In this column, several writers have written complaining about socialism. These writers seem to think that socialism is a terrible thing.

Historically, the policies of socialism have brought us the 40-hour work week, Social Security, and Medicare. I think most folds would think these are not terrible policies.

Capitalism nowadays is all about greed. Just like the huge tax cuts that went to the one percent and large corporations.

Socialist policies do not harm the poor and middle class. The very wealthy might have to pay their fair share. As recent events have shown us, their greed is insatiable.

Charles Krathaus, Jr.

Lancaster