Letter: Green New Deal’s effect promises reasonable policy

Think of the Green New Deal as a positive affirmation for our country and the world.

“An affirmation is a positive assertion, a solemn declaration, a way to change your way of thinking. You can use affirmations to improve performance and results in all areas of your life” (or the life of the U.S.) Success Consciousness.

I use the following affirmation to keep me on a positive wholesome path: “Be positive 100 percent of the time and an inspiration to everyone.”

Will I reach this lofty goal, not a chance, but will I be more positive, you bet. Will I be an inspiration to some, yes, this is happening.

I see the Green New Deal (GND) as a positive affirmation. “In essence, broad thrust of the Green New Deal is fairly simple.

It refers, in the loosest sense, to a massive program of investments in clean-energy jobs and infrastructure, meant to transform not just the energy sector, but the entire economy.

It is meant both to decarbonize the economy and to make it fairer and more just.” Vox, explanatory journalism.

Will the GND eliminate red meat… No… but it might make some people do a meatless day a week/month.

“Grazing livestock tend to produce more methane (the notorious “cow burps and farts” problem), a greenhouse gas with roughly 28 times the warming potential of CO2 over a 100-year time frame.” (Climate Nexus publication). Therefore, every little bit helps.

Will we never be able to take a plane… No… but with improved rail transit (clean energy jobs and infrastructure) perhaps fewer airline flights will be necessary.

The lofty goals of the GND will lead to reasonable policy that will ease our carbon footprint and improve conditions for a safer climate pattern and a more just economy.

Marguerite Battaglia

Buffalo