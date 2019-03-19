Last full day of winter to bring sunny skies, near 40 degrees

Winter's final full day won't seem too wintry, but the start of spring might be.

After a quick burst of snow this morning, National Weather Service forecasts call for sunny skies on Tuesday with highs near 40 degrees.

By the time spring makes its official arrival at 5:58 p.m. Wednesday, however, the weather could start to retreat a bit thanks to an approaching storm system.

Increasing clouds Wednesday are expected to bring chances for showers and southwesterly wind gusts over 20 mph by late afternoon followed by overnight rain showers mixing with snow showers, the weather service said. Highs Wednesday are expected to be in the low 40s with overnight lows in the low to mid-30s.

Up to one-quarter inch of precipitation is expected.

The weather service said a rain and snow mix are expected to transition to snow during the morning hours on Thursday and then back to rain by late morning. Highs in the low 40s are expected.

Chances for snow showers remain in the forecast overnight Thursday and on Friday, forecasters said. Highs Friday are forecast in the upper 30s.

Average high temperatures this week in Buffalo are in the low to mid-40s.