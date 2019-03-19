KRUGER, Audrey L. (Zawodzinski)

March 17, 2019 at age 88. Beloved wife of 59 years to Thomas F. Kruger; devoted mother of Jeffrey (Shannon), Peter (Deborah), Alan (Sharon) and Paul (Dawn) Kruger; cherished grandmother of Thomas (Chyna), Bradley, Trevor, Sarah, Nathan, Michaela, Jeremy, Jillian, Aaron, Carolyn and Ian; dear sister of Frank (Dorothy) and the late Thomas (Jane) and Norbert (Clara) Zawodzinski; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., Depew, where prayers will be offered on Thursday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:00 AM from Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice-Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com