Jamestown man suffers minor injuries, following rollover crash

A Jamestown man who allegedly fell asleep while driving suffered minor injuries Tuesday in a single motor vehicle rollover crash in Stockton, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the 46-year-old was traveling on Cassadaga Road at about 2:22 p.m. when he allegedly fell asleep at the wheel, which caused him to drive off the road and into a ditch.

He was transported by ambulance to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment of minor injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No charges were filed in the crash.

