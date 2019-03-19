High Schools (March 20)
Boys basketball
FEDERATION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday, March 23 at Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls
CLASS A SEMIFINAL
Poughkeepsie vs. Frederick Douglass Academy, 9 a.m.
Park vs. Albany Academy, 10:45 a.m.
CLASS B SEMIFINAL
O’Hara vs. Lawrence Woodmere, 12:30 p.m.
Glens Falls vs. South Bronx Prep, 2:15 p.m.
CLASS A CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday, March 24 at Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls
Semifinal winners, 1:45 p.m.
CLASS B CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Tuesday’s games
Nonleague
Sweet Home 4, Grand Island 3 (OT)
SH (1-0): Michael Lisman 15 saves; Lucas Marshall 3g; Aidan Brath gwg
Wmsv. North 14, Wmsv. South 5
WN (1-0): Connor Murphy 2g-3a; Juan Antonetty 4g; Sean Fitzpatrick 2g-a
Williamsville East 11, Amherst 4
Today’s games
Nonleague
Kenmore at Wilson, 5 p.m.
Share this article