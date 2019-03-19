Share this article

print logo

High Schools (March 20)

|Published

Boys basketball

FEDERATION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, March 23 at Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls

CLASS A SEMIFINAL

Poughkeepsie vs. Frederick Douglass Academy, 9 a.m.

Park vs. Albany Academy, 10:45 a.m.

CLASS B SEMIFINAL

O’Hara vs. Lawrence Woodmere, 12:30 p.m.

Glens Falls vs. South Bronx Prep, 2:15 p.m.

CLASS A CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday, March 24 at Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls

Semifinal winners, 1:45 p.m.

CLASS B CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Tuesday’s games

Nonleague

Sweet Home 4, Grand Island 3 (OT)

SH (1-0): Michael Lisman 15 saves; Lucas Marshall 3g; Aidan Brath gwg

Wmsv. North 14, Wmsv. South 5

WN (1-0): Connor Murphy 2g-3a; Juan Antonetty 4g; Sean Fitzpatrick 2g-a

Williamsville East 11, Amherst 4

Today’s games

Nonleague

Kenmore at Wilson, 5 p.m.

There are no comments - be the first to comment