Of Wheatfield, age 92, entered into rest on Saturday, Mach 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 71 years to Doris (nee Haight); father of Cynthia (Arthur) Young, Terri (Randall) Tiebor and Scott (Beth) Henry, also survived by five grandchildren; Mindy (Terry), Michael, Bradley (Jessica), Collin, and Christina along with three great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Josie and McKenna and several nieces and nephews. Born in Punxsutawney, PA in 1926 and moved to the Buffalo area in 1947. He was a World War II Veteran having served in the United States Army in a Field Artillery Battalion in the final months of the war in Germany. He retired from Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation after working 41 years at the C.R. Huntley Steam Station. Family and friends may visit the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive in North Tonawanda on Thursday (March 21st) 2-4 and 6-9 PM where Funeral Services will be held Friday (March 22nd) at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com