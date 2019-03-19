HAYES, Charles William "Bill"

HAYES - Charles William "Bill"

March 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Evelyn (Smith). Dear father of Coleen (Paul) Wagner, Cathy (Kevin) Barron, Chris (Jeff) Wesley, Chuck Hayes and Charlie (Jason) Brooks. Loving grandfather of Andy, Steve and Jill Wagner; Carly (Brian) Meindl, Abby Barron, Nicki and Joe Wesley; Harrison and Harper Brooks. Brother of the late Eileen Hayes and late John Hayes. Friends may call Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 12:30 PM at Queen of Heaven Church (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Bill was a member of I.U.O.E. Local #17 and American Legion Post #735. He worked at Higgins Erectors for over 40 years and was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Share online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com