Former Village of Hamburg employee sentenced in theft case

A former Village of Hamburg recreation attendant was sentenced Monday to three months of intermittent incarceration, followed by five years of probation, for pocketing cash payments intended for recreation programs in the village, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

In October, Joanne Erickson, 54, of Hamburg, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to second-degree grand larceny, first-degree falsifying business records, both felonies, and a misdemeanor count of official misconduct. Between August 2011 and November 2017, while employed as a recreation attendant, Erickson stole a total of $156,374.

She also admitted to altering cash reports, which were submitted to the village and the recreation center supervisor.

The theft was discovered following an audit by the state comptroller's office.

Prior to her sentencing, Erickson's lawyer provided a check to the village that included full restitution, the District Attorney's Office said.