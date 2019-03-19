Explosive scorers will be on display in Silver Hoops Classic

Some of the most prolific scorers among Western New York seniors, boys and girls, will be on display on Saturday in the 22nd Silver Hoops Classic at City Honors.

The four-game program will get under way at 11 a.m. when the Buffalo Public Schools Girls All-Stars face a team of Monsignor Martin All-Stars. That will be followed by the Buffalo Public Schools boys small schools all-stars taking on ECIC 2 at 1 p.m. The ECIC 1 stars will face the Niagara Frontier League at 2:30 p.m. followed by the Monsignor Martin All-Stars taking on the Buffalo Large Schools teams.

No fewer than five players who averaged 20 points or better will be in the ECIC 1 lineup against the NFL. They will be led by 5-foot-9 Mason Goodridge of Springville, the No. 5 scorer in New York State at 26.4 points a game according to MaxPrep.com. He's joined by Adrian Baugh of West Seneca West (23.6), Noah Grabar of Lackawanna (22.8), Jakob Jerebko of Lancaster (21.4) and Zamari Mitcher of West Seneca East (20.6).

The ECIC 2 team is loaded with height starting with 6-foot-6 Brandon Dunz of Frontier. Also there's 6-4 Noah Denz of East Aurora and 6-4 Frederick Johnson of Cleveland Hill.

They will face some of the highest scorers in Yale Cup basketball in Julius Laureano of Riverside (22.3), Earl Howard of MST Seneca (19.9) and Jalen Carter-Keith of Buffalo Arts (19.7).

In its game against the Buffalo large schools stars, Monsignor Martin will be missing stars from Park School and Cardinal O'Hara, who are competing in State Federation games. However the Catholic league team will have some of the top scorers including Tahron Goudelock of Bishop Timon-St. Jude (19.0), Brady O'Brien of St. Mary's , Lancaster (17.9) and Chris Stineman of Nichols (15.2).

Jaheim Virgil, Jakari Nettles and Traemelle Stevens-Richardson of Middle Early College's Class C Section Vi championship team lead the Buffalo Large Schools team.

Lois Garlow of Mount St. Mary, who averaged 16.4 for the Thunder and Angel Parker of Cardinal O'Hara lead the Monsignor Martin girls. Shinnel Sharp of Emerson (15.3) was one of the top senior scorers in Canisius Cup play with Imani Burch of Olmsted (12.8).

Here are the rosters of the Silver Hoops Classic teams:

ECIC 2: Mitchell Fischer (JFK), Jared Sobczyk (Eden), Devin Degree (Williamsville South), Jason Saloman (Cheektowaga), Noah Denz (East Aurora), Frederick Johnson (Cleveland Hill), Nick Rinker (Pioneer), Joe Nusall (Williamsville North), Rashad Law (Maryvale), Brandon Dunz (Frontier). Coaches: Mike Trzybinski (Williamsville South), Tim Buckenmeyer (Holland).

BUFFALO SMALL SCHOOLS: Asante Silva (Riverside, Julius Laureano (Riverside), Jalen Carter-Keith (Buffalo Arts), Amir Radford (City Honors), Earl Howard (MST), Nick Price (MST), Ibrahiem Lewis (MSt), Travor Young (Olmsted), Deshaun Nikonowicz (Olmsted), Jiheed Robinson (Bennett), Austin Grimes (Bennett). Coach: Jarryd Austin (Buffalo Arts) & Khalil Cottman (Bennett).

ECIC 1: Noah Grabar (Lackawanna), Armondez Cleague (Cheektowaga), Adrian Baugh (West Seneca West), Nate Wereski (Orchard park). Mason Goodridge (Springville), Jacob Belote (Williamsville North), Zamari Mitchell (West Seneca East), Evan John (Sweet Home, Jakob Jerebko (Lancaster). Coaches: Chuck Swierski (Williamsville North), Todd Kleitz (Iroquois), Brandon Woods (Sweet Home).

NIAGARA FRONTIER LEAGUE: Malik Brooks (Lockport), Trent Scott (Lewiston-Porter), Josiah Harris (Niagara Falls), Daughiyon Willoughby (CSAT), Lenard Harris (CSAT), Raejaun Smith (Niagara Wheatfield), Cam Sionko (Grand Island), Dylan James (Kenmore West), Nate Murdie (Kenmore East), Davon Ware (Niagara wheatfield), Torree Cheatham (Lockport). Coach: Camilo Hoyos (CSAT); assistant: Adam Brasky (CSAT).

MONSIGNOR MARTIN: Dorian Ivy (St. Francis), Tharon Goudelock (Bishop Timon-St. Jude), Jason Martin (Canisius), Jonathan Goodloe (Nichols), Joe Jamison (Canisius), Justin Poumpey (St. Francis), John Shields (Bishop Timon-St. Jude), Luchas Theisen (St. Francis), Will Ostrowski (St. Joe's), Jake Bair (Nichols), Brady O'Brien (St. Mary's, Lancaster), Chris Stineman (Nichols). Coach: Gabe Michael (St. Joe's).

BUFFALO LARGE SCHOOLS: KeShawn Bennett (Hutch-Tech), Ngendabanyikwa Elias (McKinley), Nick Goree (International Prep), Sonny Hollingsworth (Burgard), Lumumba Hough (Emerson), Otis Houston (Emerson), Virgil Jaheim (Middle Early College), Jayon Renfro (South Park), EJ Shahied (Hutch-Tech), Traemelle Stevens-Richards (Middle Early College), Darshaun Sullivan (Emerson), Anthony Whitfield (Hutch-Tech), Dajauhn Williams (Burgard). Coach: James Kane (Middle Early College).