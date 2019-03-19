DOHN, Helen S. (Kalkowski)

March 17, 2019, Beloved wife of the late Walter; dearest mother of Linda (David) Taber, Janice (Norman) Dziadaszek and the late Donald Dohn; loving grandmother of Cassandra Taber; dear sister of the late Lucy (late Kenneth) Betz, and the late Frank (late Emily) Filipski; special aunt to the Betz family; sister-in-law of Evelyn Cammarano, Robert Dohn and Arlene Dohn. Predeceased by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Visitation at THE BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Wednesday from 4-8 PM. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernards' Church, Thursday at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Share online condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com