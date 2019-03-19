Comedy on Tap: Joey 'Coco' Diaz, Dan Soder and Bill Bushart

Winter drags on as does another frustrating Sabres season, but there's good comedy to lighten the moods in Buffalo for the week. Here are our picks:

Stand-up comic Dan Soder returns to Helium Comedy Club to headline five shows March 21-23. Soder has released a few comedy specials, including “Not Special” on Comedy Central, and has lent his comedic talents to “Inside Amy Schumer,” “@midnight” and “Conan.” He also appears on the acclaimed Showtime series “Billions,” and co-hosts the Sirius XM show and podcast “The Bonfire” with Big Jay Oakerson. Soder will perform at 8 p.m. March 21, and 7:30 and 10 p.m. March 22-23. Tickets are $22 and $25. Info: buffalo.heliumcomedy.com

Comedian and “Joe Rogan Experience” regular Joey “Coco” Diaz returns to the area with two sold-out stand-up shows at 7 and 10:30 p.m. March 23 at the Seneca Niagara Casino. A Cuban-American from New Jersey, Diaz has honed his comedy skills to additional work as an actor, appearing in the television series “My Name is Earl” and films like “The Longest Yard” and “Grudge Match.” In addition to being a regular presence on the Rogan show, Diaz hosts his own podcast “The Church of What’s Happening Now” and has released several comedy specials. Info: senecaniagaracasino.com

The self-proclaimed “King of Detroit Blue Comedy” Bill Bushart headlines Rob’s Comedy Playhouse with shows at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. March 23. Bushart has opened for Gilbert Gottfried and Lisa Lampanelli and offers a high-energy, animated stage presence. General admission tickets are $12. Info: robscomedyplayhouse.com