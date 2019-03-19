Firefighter Vincent Orsi runs for Niagara Falls School Board

Vincent J. Orsi, a Niagara Falls firefighter for the past 11 years, announced Monday he's running for the Niagara Falls Board of Education. Voters will fill two seats May 21.

Orsi, 37, the toy purchasing and distribution chair of the Firefighters Christmas Toy Fund, said he has delivered more than $400,000 worth of toys and learning materials to local children.

Orsi, a father of two, also has served on the firefighters union scholarship committee for the past decade, awarding about $25,000 to high school seniors, mostly from Niagara Falls High School.

"I intend to run a strong anti-bullying campaign focused on empowering teachers, inspiring students, and educating families to change this culture of bullying in most effective ways," said Orsi, a Navy veteran.