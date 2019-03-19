Share this article

print logo
Niagara Falls High School students walk to their buses after dismissal. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News file photo)

Firefighter Vincent Orsi runs for Niagara Falls School Board

|Published |Updated

Vincent J. Orsi, a Niagara Falls firefighter for the past 11 years, announced Monday he's running for the Niagara Falls Board of Education. Voters will fill two seats May 21.

Vincent J. Orsi (Contributed photo)

Orsi, 37,  the toy purchasing and distribution chair of the Firefighters Christmas Toy Fund, said he has delivered more than $400,000 worth of toys and learning materials to local children.

Orsi, a father of two, also has served on the firefighters union scholarship committee for the past decade, awarding about $25,000 to high school seniors, mostly from Niagara Falls High School.

"I intend to run a strong anti-bullying campaign focused on empowering teachers, inspiring students, and educating families to change this culture of bullying in most effective ways," said Orsi, a Navy veteran.

 

 

Thomas J. Prohaska – Thomas Prohaska has been a reporter for The Buffalo News since 1995. A graduate of Starpoint Central High School and St. Bonaventure University, he previously worked at WLVL Radio in Lockport.

There are no comments - be the first to comment