Burglar steals cash, damages jukebox in First Ward bar

A burglar broke into a bar in the city's First Ward and stole nearly $1,800 in cash, according to a police report.

The theft at Tilly's Tavern, at Fulton and Smith streets, happened between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to the report.

The burglar broke in by prying open a side door. The door and a digital jukebox were damaged, according to the report.