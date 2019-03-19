BEERS, Mark H.

BEERS - Mark H. Of Buffalo, NY, after a brief illness, March 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Molly A. (nee Davis) Beers; dearest father of Jacob H. and Zachary L. Beers; loving son of Ernestine and the late Henry Beers; cherished brother of Sherrie (Larry) Krzeminski, Stephanie (Bruce) Keleher, Jacqueline Osuch and Kirk (Tabatha) Beers; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family present Wednesday 11 AM - 3 PM and 5 - 8 PM at the Hoy funeral home, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to a mass of Christian burial Thursday morning at 11 AM at St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY 14127 (please assemble at church). Share online condolences shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com