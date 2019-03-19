ALDINGER, Evelyn E. (Riemer)

Of Orchard Park, entered into rest March 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harold L. Aldinger; devoted mother of Gary (Laura Leone) Aldinger, Lee (Lynn) Aldinger, Rod Aldinger and Valorie Pagels; cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Fred and Hattie Riemer; dear sister of Leona Fox, Geraldine Burgwardt, Marlis Moracci, and the late Karen Donovan. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday morning at 10:30 o'clock at St. John Lutheran Church, 4536 South Buffalo St., Orchard Park (please assemble at church). Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com