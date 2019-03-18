Victim suffers facial fractures in William Street robbery

A man suffered broken bones in his face after being struck with a metal object during a robbery Sunday morning in an apartment on William Street, according to a Buffalo police report.

The robbery and attack happened at about 9:35 a.m. in an apartment on William, near Sherman Street, according to the report.

The victim told police he was beaten all over his body and then hit in the face with an unknown metal object. His attacker took $2,500 from his pocket during the attack.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, according to the report.