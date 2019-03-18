Victim beaten by seven men at Pearl Street bar

A Buffalo man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center early Sunday morning after he was beaten by a group of men at Señor Tequila, according to a police report.

The victim told police seven attackers assaulted him at about 2:20 a.m. at the bar-restaurant at 414 Pearl St., between West Chippewa and West Tupper streets, according to the report.

The victim suffered swelling to his head and lips, as well as cuts to his back, rib cage and hands.

Some of his attackers were relatives of his ex-girlfriend, the victim told officers.