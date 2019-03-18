UB men move up to 15th in final AP Poll of the season

The University at Buffalo climbed three places to No. 15, nearly reaching its high-water mark in the Associated Press Men' Basketball Poll released Monday.

It was the 20th and final AP Poll of the 2018-19 season and UB was ranked in the last 19 weeks of the poll. Only in the first week were the Bulls not ranked.

UB was ranked as high as 14th place three different times in the weekly AP Poll. Four weeks ago the Bulls were 25th but that was before they began their 12-game win streak starting with a Feb. 9 triumph over Central Michigan.

With its first NCAA Tournament game just three days the Bulls found themselves ranked ahead of some of the sport's so-called "blue bloods." in the final ranking.

UB passed Kansas, Kansas State, Virginia Tech and Nevada in climbing from 18th to 15th this week. Among the teams trailing Buffalo in the poll are Wisconsin, Cincinnati and defending NCAA champion Villanova.

The Bulls were passed by Auburn, which won the Southeastern Conference Tournament and climibed eight places from 22nd to 14th in the poll of media.

With Gonzaga's loss to Saint Mary's in the West Coast Conference championship game, Duke replaced the Bulldogs in the No. 1 spot. Virginia and North Carolina stayed at No. 3. Gonzaga is now fourth.

In the USA Today Coaches Poll, UB remained in 16th place. The top five in the USA Today poll are Duke, Virginia, Gonzaga, North Carolina and Tennessee.

UB is ranked 15th in Monday's NCAA NET ratings.

Buffalo's biggest fan among the media was John Feinstein of the Washington Post. He had the Bulls ninth on his ballot.